Daughter Tells Dad The Good News That She’s Pregnant, But Her Dad Included Her Ultrasound Picture On A Christmas Card Without Asking Her If That Was Okay

It’s very exciting when someone in the family is pregnant.

Imagine finding out that your daughter were pregnant.

You might want to share the news with the everyone you know!

In this story, a dad does just that, but he didn’t ask his daughter first if that was okay.

Let’s read the story to find out why they’re both upset.

AITA for asking to be informed that my ultrasound is being used on my parent’s Christmas card? Every year my father and stepmother, who I am not close to, send out a Christmas card – a very important tradition for the good, middle class Jesus-loving Texan who needs to show off their travels & their kids accomplishments. This year they included a photo of my ultrasound on it (which I had shared privately with my father only) & my due date, along with the same of my step-siblings who are also expecting.

They didn’t even ask.

My sister saw the card and called to ask if I knew about it – I did not. They never asked for my permission or informed me that they were printing my ultrasound on the card.

She talked to her dad about it.

I called and told my dad that he should have asked for permission before a photo of my body & my unborn child was sent around to hundreds of people that are strangers to me. He responded that it’s his grandchild too, it’s not a big deal, and my stepmom is very excited about the baby so I should keep my mouth shut so as not to rain on their parade. Now he’s not talking to me.

She wonders if she messed up.

I understand that it’s a very normal thing in the South to share photos of your ultrasound on social media or wherever, so now I’m worried I overreacted and caused drama over nothing. AITA for scolding my dad?

If anyone were going to send a Christmas card with an ultrasound picture, it should’ve been her, not her dad.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This reader warns “it only gets worse.”

An older mom weighs in…

This person doesn’t think it matters where they live.

Another person suggests malicious compliance.

She outranks her dad.

He really should’ve asked first.

That’s just common courtesy.

