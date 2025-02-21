Daughter’s New Friend Made Her Uncomfortable, So When The Friend’s Parent Requested Another Playdate, This Protective Mother Shut It Down

New friendships can be exciting, but they can also sometimes come with red flags.

After moving to a new school, one mother tried hard to facilitate new friendships for her sixth grader.

But when her daughter expressed discomfort about the weird behavior of one new friend, her mother was ready to do what it took to keep her daughter safe — even if it meant hurting feelings in the process.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for telling a parent that their kid is weird when she pushed as to why my kid didn’t want to be her friend. My family and I have moved states. It has been a hard move, especially for my oldest daughter Katty, who is in 6th grade. The area’s school district has a Facebook account that parents are a part of, so I introduced myself on there a while ago. We put Katty on the cross-country team, and she has been making friends over the summer.

They met up with some of these prospective new friends at the pool.

I got a message from a parent last week asking to meet up and let the kids meet. They would be in the same grade, and I thought it would be a good opportunity. We went yesterday to the local pool. I met Melanie, and she wouldn’t make eye contact, was very soft-spoken, and overall didn’t seem to be paying attention. The kids were playing while I talked to the mom. She has always been in the area and was excited her kid was getting a friend.

But the playdate came to an abrupt end.

Katty came up to me asking to leave since she wasn’t feeling well. We left early, and in the car, she admitted to just wanting to get away from Melanie.

It turns out, Melanie wasn’t someone Katty wanted to be around.

She explained that Melanie freaked her out. She was very touchy, kept pushing her in the water, was whispering (saying things under her breath), would stare at people, and make comments. (comparing people to bugs? I am still confused on what that means). Katty told me she was uncomfortable and doesn’t want to hang out with her again.

So when Melanie’s mother reached out to schedule another playdate, things got awkward.

The parent messaged me and asked when they could do it again. I told her the girls didn’t mesh well and that we would have to decline. She then called me asking what I meant.

Katty’s mother tried to let Melanie’s mother down easy.

I told her that Katty wasn’t interested in hanging out since they don’t mesh together. I was trying to be polite about it. This went on for a while, and she told me that the kids just needed to be around each other more. I told her no to that.

But Melanie’s mother just wouldn’t take no for an answer.

It went on for a while, and then she asked to talk to my husband, which is when I snapped.

So then the real truth came out.

I told her, no, and that I was trying to be polite, but your kid is weird. Melanie makes my kid uncomfortable, and I don’t know what is up with her, but we will not have another play date.

Now tensions are higher than ever.

She went on Facebook and it’s going around about how the new family are jerks. It seems to not be going anywhere, but I am wondering: AITA?

Ultimately, this mother just wanted to protect her daughter.

But did she go about it the right way?

Let’s see what Redditors had to say.

It turns out Melanie isn’t the only person in that family with poor social skills.

It’s hard to be polite when you’re being repeatedly pushed for more details.

These people probably aren’t folks they’d want to be friends with anyway.

The mother was right to protect her daughter from Melanie, but she should have been more specific about the ways Melanie made them uncomfortable.

Sometimes, protecting your child means making tough calls that others don’t always understand.

A mother always knows when enough is enough.

