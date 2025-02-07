February 6, 2025 at 8:49 pm

Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Wasn’t Happy That She Had To Deal With Sticky Ketchup Packets

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you’ve probably had to deal with this nonsense before…

I’m talking about sticky condiment packages that you have to clean, or else you’re gonna get some complaints from customers.

A Dunkin’ Donuts worker named Nevaeh posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she dealt with this problem while on the job.

Nevaeh’s video showed her washing ketchup packets in a bucket of water at her Dunkin’ Donuts store.

The text overlay reads, “Don’t mind me just washing ketchup packets (Heinz sent us the stickiest ketchup packets ever).”

If you know, you know!

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer was impressed.

Another TikTokker nailed it.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Thanks Heinz!

