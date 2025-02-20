During A Family Reunion, Everyone Is Staying At The Parents’ House, But Two Siblings Are Hogging All Five Bedrooms Because They Insist Their Children Need Their Own Rooms. Now The Parents Are Forced To Sleep On The Couch.

It’s easy to look forward to those family occasions where, after a long time apart, everyone’s getting together again, but it’s important to consider the logistics.

The host has a whole list of things to think about – everything from ‘are there enough chairs?’ to ‘is the fridge full enough?’

And finally, the most stressful question of all: ‘where is everyone going to sleep?’

Usually, that is left up to the host.

But for the family in this story, the elderly parents who own the home are being bulldozed by their grown-up children when it comes to the sleeping arrangements, and one of these children is not happy about it.

Read on to find out how this family occasion turned into family drama.

AITA for guilting my family about sleeping arrangements for our trip? My family are all staying at my parents’ house next month. However, my two siblings are all insisting that they can’t share rooms with their children. One sibling wants three rooms: one for them, one for their 5-year-old, one for their 3-year-old.

And this situation just kept getting worse.

The other sibling said they need one room for them, and another room for their 9-month-old baby. They won’t let him sleep in a cot in the same room as his parents now that he’s transitioned to his own room at home. This therefore this means that my parents are saying they will just sleep on the sofa and give their room to my sister.

Read on to find out why this woman thought it was unreasonable.

I feel that this is ridiculous, as one of the little ones will be in a crib in a room with an unused double bed. Meanwhile, I am staying in a hotel nearby with my child and husband as our little one doesn’t sleep well and we don’t want to be the reason everybody is woken up. I told them this is ridiculous, and somebody should share a room with their child as my poor parents in their 70s and shouldn’t be sleeping on the sofa.

Let’s see how her siblings responded.

They think I don’t understand. They also said I’m being unreasonable by guilting them, and that since I’m not staying there I shouldn’t have an opinion. AITA?

It’s clear that this woman is just sticking up for the welfare and wellbeing of her parents.

While it’s great that the families have their kids sleeping in their own rooms at home, vacations are often exceptions to rules.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This Redditor agreed that the woman was actually the only person who was doing the right thing.

While this person did the math and proved how ridiculous it was.

And this commenter stuck up for the woman further.

She’s the only one talking sense here.

