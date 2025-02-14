Ex Seeks Karma From Terrible Husband By Dating One Of His Idols, And She Makes Sure To Tell Him All About It

The best revenge is a well-lived life.

Went out with someone my ex husband admired I was with my husband for 10 years. We had a successful band together and toured all over for years. He asked an artist who had opened up for another certain famous artist in our genre to give us a good word and help us open for him on his next tour. My husband wanted that opportunity so bad, as he thought the artist was cool AF. The friend ended up opening for the “cool AF” artist, so we didn’t get the tour.

He never knew we tried though and didn’t know who we were, as our name never got past the “friend” my husband asked to help us. We divorced a few years later, and I started dating again. My husband was a piece of work. One of, if not the, worst people I’ve ever met in my life as far as how he takes advantage of people and messes people over.

One tiny example is he pawned my wedding dress and the five heirloom rings from grandmothers and great grandmothers that were passed down to me. He’s done even worse than that but I won’t get into it right now for the sake of getting to the point. Anyway, the “cool AF” musician came into my town and had been on Bumble and matched with me. He didn’t know I was part of the band from before.

He took me out for a weekend, wined and dined me every day, drove me to the festival he was performing at all weekend, bought me gifts, spent the whole weekend with me and asked me to go with him on a resort vacation.

Yes, I made sure my stupid ex husband found out about all of that. I told him how amazing he was when he performed, how nice he was, what a great weekend we had together, how he’s even greater in person, blah, blah, blah. It was so satisfying.

The things he did to me over the years are too much to even say. He ****** me and my daughter, and I tried everything to keep our marriage together — counseling for myself when he wouldn’t go. I read all the marriage books; I did everything I thought a good wife should do to support and love him, and it didn’t make a difference. I could have done a lot to ruin his reputation but I’ve always been the bigger person.

So for heaven’s sakes, I’m gonna proudly have this one.

