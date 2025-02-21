Family Continues To Throw Endless Birthday Parties, But This College Student Stops Showing Up

Growing up, every relative’s birthday meant another mandatory family gathering, regardless of how close you are.

Depending on your family dynamics, kids may or may not have a choice as to whether they attend as they age.

Now in college, a young woman realizes she barely speaks to most of them and would rather spend her weekends differently.

Read on for the story.

AITA for avoiding family gatherings after growing up My mom’s half of our family has an annoying habit of celebrating every single family member’s birthday with a family gathering. Aunts, uncles, cousins… everyone gets their own party, even if the birthdays of like a father and son are two weeks apart. I (20F) always disliked going there, because almost no one from them is really interested in my life. Nowadays I just end up drinking and talking with my dad, who I talk to almost every day anyway.

Ah yes, a birthday party—disguised as a family obligation.

I am now a very busy college student and I hate going to these gatherings since it is just a waste of time for me and I absolutely don’t need to see them every month. I still go to family Christmas and some other parties, though. My parents are pretty understanding, although I know my mom would prefer me going since her mother gives her trouble for “not bringing her grandchildren” (although my brother is adult, too and she hasn’t really acted as our grandmother for more than 10 years).

Grandma hasn’t acted like a grandmother in a decade, but she’s got the guilt-trip game down to an art.

Same for some aunts and uncles, they act like it’s such a big deal for not wishing my 15 yo cousin (that I can’t remember having a conversation with for many years) happy bday and are always on me how I “dare to skip such an important occasion.” I think it’s pointless for me to be there and as an adult, I think I have the right to spend my weekend however I wish. Am I the a****** for skipping on my family, or do they have the right to expect me to be there?

Despite still attending major holidays, some family members guilt her for skipping smaller birthdays, and Grandma has made it her mission to remind her mother of the “missing grandchildren.”

But does adulthood come with the right to opt out? Reddit weighs in.

This person says she is acting totally fine for her age.

This person has some solid advice.

This person agrees that this is all pretty normal.

Apparently, family love is measured in birthday cake attendance.

She may or may not regret skipping the festivities one day.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.