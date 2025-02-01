Female Friend Asks Him To Delete A Birthday Photo Posted On Social Media Because Of Her Appearance, But He Refuses And Drama Ensues

Friends can be unpredictable when it comes to photos of them posted online.

So, what would you do if a friend asked you to delete a picture from your social media just because they didn’t like how they looked, even if they were barely visible in the background? Would you take it down to keep them happy? Or would you refuse because of personal reasons?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for keeping a picture on my social media? For my [33M] birthday, we had a beach party with my friends. It was a blast. As usual, I uploaded some pictures on IG and FB, with the highlighted one being a picture of my friends throwing me into the pool. It is my favorite shoot of the day; all my friends are enclosed, the light is wonderful, and it has everything to be an A+ picture. I have a friend, let’s call her Ana [29], who is not slim nor fat, but she has always been too conscious about her body and always wants to look slimmer in every photo. She texted me last night requesting me to delete the pictures since she looks “fatty” on it.

She explained her case, but he still refused.

This is a common habit of hers; she usually asks everyone to delete photos where she appears if she doesn’t like how she looks. She is usually polite and has been a good friend regardless, so the group normally complies just to keep things ok within the group. To be honest, she is barely seen in the picture since she is in the background, and someone would have to be really looking for her to see her. I told her no since it was my favorite picture of my birthday and that I was the one standing out from everyone else. I also mentioned how people were commenting about me, not her, and since my profiles are restricted, only my close friends could see it, so I wouldn’t do it. We both were polite; she tried to convince me, but I stood my ground.

Here’s where his friends stand on the issue.

Well, today, some friends have been calling and texting me telling me that Ana says I was rude and I was mocking her because she is fat, and some of them say that I should just delete the picture or edit it (which I wouldn’t since I have already interactions on the post that I want to keep). Other friends just said she is being overly dramatic and that I should do as I please. This obviously is going to be a topic for a few days within the group. But I don’t know if I’m in the wrong because I don’t want to delete the picture. AITA?

