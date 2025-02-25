Friends Only Reached Out When They Needed A Place To Stay, So Renter Decided Their Small Apartment Wasn’t A Free Hotel

There’s a fine line between being a good host and being taken for granted.

When visitors started treating one small apartment like a free hotel, its owner had to set some firm boundaries.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not letting people stay the night at my place? First, let me say that I have a small 600 sq. ft. apartment. When friends and family visit, I let them know I have a small place and it won’t be comfortable for them to stay the night, especially for multiple nights.

The times this renter has hosted, they’ve felt really put out.

The last time I had folks stay, I slept on the couch and gave them the bed. My bathroom is connected to the bedroom, and the only entrance is through the bedroom, which can be awkward.

But the friendships are starting to feel transactional.

It also bothers me when I go years without hearing from them, and they only reach out when they want something.

They wonder if they’re wrong for refusing to host them.

I can’t afford to pay for their hotel, and this is a recreational trip for them anyway. AITA?

Hospitality has its limits – especially in a small apartment!

What did Reddit have to say?

Moving forward, family and friends shouldn’t expect to have a guaranteed place to stay.

This commenter suspects this individual may just be… a people pleaser.

Renting a small apartment is basically the perfect excuse to saying no to guests!

You want your guests to be comfortable, but not too comfortable.

This person has done more than enough to please their family and friends over the years, so it’s high time they start prioritizing their own comfort.

Next time their family and friends need a place to stay, they should reach for their wallet instead.

