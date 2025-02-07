Girl Bullied Another Student At School, So During Gym Class The Victim Confronted The Bully And Made Her Apologize

You know the best way to get rid of a bully?

I confronted my ‘bully.’ “I (minor, F) was sitting on the floor in gym class. We were going to play volleyball and the teacher was announcing the teams. Suddenly I hear my name behind me, so I listen. “If I have [my name] on my team I’m going to hurt myself” I turn around and stare at the person who said that. Wrong [my name] she said. Her friend supported her and followed up with, “yeah, she was talking about her neighbor, her name is [my name].”

Two problems with this: 1: my name is not a normal English name and I’m pretty sure I’m the only one with my name in this school 2: why would your neighbor be on your team, there is no one person with my name in this class I look at the girl “what is your name” I ask “My name?” She responds “Yes” (She goes silent) “Tell me your name” “Mhm”

I can tell that this isn’t going anywhere so I turn to the person on my side, we used to be friends so I’m comfortable talking with them. “Do you know her name” they responded no and ask why so I tell them what happened The gym teacher starts calling out the teams and I realize I can find out her name this way. Obviously the only logical thing to do is stare at her and wait for her to react to one of the names. As I wait for her name to get called, the people next to her are called up, she scoots over to someone I recognize. I hear the name of the person I recognize called. Then I hear the name Izzy called (fake name). They smile at each and walk over to their group.

When my name is called I go over to the teacher and ask to go the the counselor’s office. I’m gone for the rest of the class Next block, my old friend comes up to me and tells me that her name is Izzy and that she overheard her telling her friends that she would lie if she gets pulled into the counselor’s office. I thank them.

Next class in gym we went outside because it wasn’t that cold. I see Izzy playing with her friends while I sit there alone. ‘what am I doing wrong’ I think, ‘why does a mean person get to have friends.’ As my brain typically does, it comes up with a scenario where I get Izzy to apologize to me. I urge to go up to her, it’s like an itch.

I stand up and my legs start walking forward. I’m doing it. I see her coming closer to me. I stop when she’s right in front of me. I call out her name “Izzy” “What?” “Apologize” “For what?” “You know why” “Huh?” “You know what you did”

She gives in and says sorry, “I’m sorry” I’m not satisfied, her voice is insincere “Say it like you mean it” Once again she says “I’m sorry” “What are you sorry for?” I ask, craving more “I’m sorry for being mean to you” “How were you mean to me?” “I’m sorry because I said if… I’d want to pass away.”

It wasn’t the full thing but I figured it was all I was going to get. “Thank you” I stated, and walked of. Later, thought of all the things I could’ve said to make it feel better. Like pushing her to say the full thing or telling her that I don’t forgive her. I decide that I’m satisfied and leave it there. When I’m leaving my last class of the day, I see Izzy waiting outside the door, probably for a friend. When I see her, I become nervous. I then remember what I did, I become filled with triumph.

I felt so small against her but she needed to know that I wouldn’t let it go. It was affecting me when she was the one who said it. It felt like I was a bee stinging her. A bug so small and insignificant causing pain. Except I don’t think I’m a bee. It didn’t take me out. I’m more like a wasp, still having venom left to hurt.”

