Girlfriend Asks For Quiet Before 5AM Shift, But When Her Boyfriend’s Sister Wakes Her Up At 2:49AM They End Up Fighting Over It

After a long week of 5AM wake-ups and working with dogs, this girlfriend is barely surviving on 3 hours of sleep.

When her boyfriend’s sister crashed at their apartment, it led to a sleepless night and an argument.

All she asked for was a little quiet before her early shift—didn’t seem too much to ask, but was it?

AITA for getting into an argument with my bf because his sister woke me up in the middle of the night and I had to wake up for work at 5AM Bit of background, I work as a kennel tech (working with dogs) and work roughy 51 hours per two weeks. I’ve been working the past five days in a row having to get up at 5AM and it’s been exhausting. My boyfriend then tells me that his sister is going to be in town and was wondering if she would be able to crash at our apartment just for the night. I was hesitant as I’m an incredibly light sleeper and wanted to get as many hours in as possible before 5AM. It’s very crucial to my job to stay alert and energetic for the dogs.

Dogs don’t appreciate groggy caretakers.

I agreed but told my boyfriend, “as long as she respects my wishes of quieting down between the hours of 11PM-4AM I’m perfectly fine with her staying. What does she do? The exact opposite. She ended up staying out with friends until 2:49AM and woke me up immediately upon entering the apartment. We live in a loft so any noise that anyone makes downstairs is easily heard from the bedroom. She then proceeds to start eating and crunching on food, crinkling her bag basically not caring at all that she went against the bare minimum of staying quiet.

Boundaries just were’t enough for her.

At this point I’m upset and nudge my boyfriend to wake him up so he could maybe tell her to quiet down (maybe she’d listen to him if she doesn’t care to listen to me) and am met with a hard nudge back from him. I just laid there attempting my best to go back to sleep, in all I probably got around three hours and woke up feeling like absolute garbage. I told him that I was really upset that she had woken me up and that I only got a few hours of rest. Only for him to respond with, “You should’ve tried going to sleep earlier, she honestly wasn’t that bad.” Basically it was my fault that I didn’t sleep long enough.

Not sure an earlier bedtime would’ve solved this one.

I responded with “You don’t think it was bad because you don’t have to go to work.” And his response “You don’t have to be here” after also belittling me by saying “it’s so hard for you to work 20 hours a week.” I don’t, this week has been the longest by far at almost 40 hours and another 20 next week, and going in for five days in a row, it’s slowly driving me crazy with frustration. He himself works at a thrift store but only for 15 hours a week. For him to just dismiss my feelings, blaming me for not getting enough sleep, and basically seeing nothing wrong on his sisters side made me break down and start crying.

Red flag much?

He will always say “find someone else to treat like c***” if I argue about how I feel. (I use argue because if I raise my voice while talking about my emotions it’s arguing and complaining for him). I told him that I couldn’t confide in him anymore with another response of “thank god” from him and as he’s dropping me off with tears pouring down my face goes “have the time of your life.” I spent 15 minutes crying in the lobby bathroom, exhausted, eyes burning, I just wanted to curl up and simultaneously pass out and throw up from fatigue.

This sounds like a recipe for emotional overload.

I don’t know how to handle the situation when I get back home, I doubt he’d apologize or say anything at all. AITA for complaining and getting into an argument about his sister?

Sounds like this girl just needed basic respect and sleep, but instead, she got dismissed, belittled, and emotionally drained.

Reddit is kind of appalled at everyone involved.

This person thinks she is a wee bit (or a lot bit) controlling.

This person says there’s no true winner in this story.

And this person says not only was she over the top, but the boyfriend deserves a lesson in communication.

If a relationship doesn’t support rest (or basic decency), it might be time for a real wake-up call.

Her boyfriend really doesn’t respect her at all.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.