Girlfriend’s Son Steals Money Repeatedly, So Boyfriend Tells Him To Get A Job. Now He’s Being Called The Bad Guy.

Some parents teach kids responsibility with chores and allowances. Others seem fine with their kid treating wallets like an open bar.

In this story, a man’s girlfriend is furious at him for suggesting her 14-year-old get a job instead of a five-finger discount.

Is he being too harsh, or just the only adult in the room?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA My girlfriends son stole over $75 from me My gf (37) seems to think it’s no big deal. Her son is 13, almost 14, and this is not the first time he’s stolen from me (39) but it is the first actual money he has stolen. I grew up to believe theft is wrong. We have lived together for over a year and a half, I’ve been in their lives for 2. My reaction was anger, and told him that I expect him to get a job when he turns 14.

Ah yes, nothing prepares a kid for adulthood like sports—except maybe learning not to commit petty theft.

He plays multiple sports and both him and his mom say they’re too important for him to miss out on while he’s still a “kid.”

It’s caused a huge rift in my relationship. I’ve stood up for my beliefs, and have been told by her and everyone in her family that I am in the wrong. I am the bad guy for telling him to get a job. There’s a lot of backstory that I’m not going to put on here. I’ve tried explaining thats it’s not because I hate him that I want this.

Nothing says “bright future” like a résumé that starts with “Career Experience: Pickpocketing Stepdad.”

I’m trying to convey the gravity of this path he’s headed down, and doing what I would expect anyone who wants him to have a successful life would do.

My gf’s ex is a piece of work, alcoholic with multiple warrants out for his arrest, and all I’m trying to do is prevent him from headed down the same path. AITA?

Now he’s the villain for expecting consequences, while the kid gets a free pass because “he’s still a kid.”

Reddit—harsh or just holding him accountable?

This person says OP needs to leave his girlfriend.

This person says the stealing is bad, but he shouldn’t be making a big deal about the job.

And this person says he’s always going to lose when the Mom is parenting like this…so leave.

Guess some lessons are harder to steal than cash.

