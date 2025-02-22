Good Neighbor Rescued A Box Of Puppies From An Alley, But The Dogs’ So-Called Owners Accused Them Of Stealing And Demanded Restitution

Some good deeds go unnoticed, while others get downright punished.

After rescuing a litter of abandoned puppies from an alley, one good neighbor was surprised when the puppies’ so-called owners demanded they fork over 1000 dollars to make up for their “lost profits”.

AITA for picking up a litter of puppies in an alley behind an apartment building and bringing them to the Humane Society? About two weeks ago, I was taking extra trash out and had to go to the alley where the dumpsters were because I was getting rid of some chairs.

There, I saw a box filled with puppies. I instinctively thought that they were abandoned and decided that it would be best if someone took them to a shelter or somewhere safe.

So, I drove them over and dropped them off at the Humane Society. They checked the puppies for microchips, and nothing came back. None of them were spayed or neutered, so I felt like I was right in my choice.

I mentioned it to one of my neighbors in the lobby, and someone overheard and accused me of stealing their puppies.

They told me that they were raising them and that they “wanted to be outside” for a couple of hours — even though it was 1:00 a.m. when I went outside.

Now, they’re telling me that I owe them $1,500 for money they would have otherwise made by selling them. I really thought that I was doing the right thing by bringing them to the Humane Society. AITA?

