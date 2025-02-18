Grossed Out By The Bug Situation In Her In-Laws’ Home, Woman Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands. But Now Her Partner Is Mad And It’s Threatening Everything

If you’ve ever had a bug infestation, you’ll know just how gross the situation can be.

One minute your home is just the way you want it; the next moment, there’s bugs crawling everywhere, leaving a mess in their wake.

To protect her own home, the woman in this story decided that her in-laws’ needed rid of the roaches in their house for good.

But the way she went about things was less than considerate.

Read on to find out how her actions threatened more than just the cockroaches.

AITA for wanting my mother and father in laws’ house to be exterminated before baby’s arrival? I am 25 and have been on/off with my partner for about four years. We unexpectedly got the news in July we are having a baby. Since I met my partner, I noticed bugs around their house occasionally, which turned out to be cockroaches. I had never seen one before in real life, so I had no idea. I had previously throughout the years told him and his family and that they should be taking care of the issue; he always brushes it off saying yes he will.

The story I got was that his uncle bought a speaker from the thrift store and that’s how they arrived. I obviously think at this point it’s an infestation, since they have been there for years. The problem is, I only see one to three in the kitchen at night time. After our baby shower he put the Amazon packages – that include the baby’s bassinet, swing and other things – downstairs in the basement living room.

I read somewhere that cockroaches love cardboard, so now I am freaking out that I will bring them into my home if I just bring everything over. I had set up an appointment for an exterminator to go treat their house, and told him he should mention to his parents about it. He got so defensive saying that he will sort it but that it’s a never-ending cycle. AITA?

Sure, she’s right to be worried about the cleanliness and potential infestation of bugs on stuff that her baby will be using, especially if she’s bringing it into her own home.

But it’s not okay for her just just go ahead and book an exterminator for someone else’s property.

While it’s not okay for her to take measures to de-bug someone else’s home, it’s totally okay for her to want to protect hers.

But it seems like this is a relationship issue more than anything – this couple need to learn to communicate. And with a baby on the way, they need to learn these lessons fast.

Sure, she wants to protect herself and her child, but she really shouldn’t have done this.

