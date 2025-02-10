Guy Moves To America And Makes New Friends, But They Refuse To Call Him By His Real Name. Eventually He Has To Put His Foot Down.

If you’re blessed with more of an unusual name, you will be well aware that people’s responses can be varied at best.

Some people are daunted by an unfamiliar name, afraid of getting it wrong, while other people will keep practicing until they get it right.

Then there’s another group of people – those who even refuse to try.

And for the guy in this story, unfortunately his new friends are the latter.

AITA for telling my classmates that I don’t want a “American name”? I’m a Irish dude who recently moved to America for a year or so. When I introduced myself to my new American classmates they all decided that my name – Ciarán – is too hard to spell/ pronounce so they all collectively decided to give me a “American name”. Practically everyone has started to call me “Connor” instead of my actual name and it starting to annoy me.

I have told them many times that I actually don’t mind if they pronounce/spell/remember it wrong, just as long as they are calling me by my actual name. Now even a few teachers are calling me Connor. I got a little frustrated and asked everybody if they could please just call me Ciarán, as politely as I possibly could.

Everyone told me I was being dramatic, and now they have started to call me other names too – Like Caleb or Cade – just to annoy me. Every time I bring up wanting to be called my actual name they all roll their eyes and give me snarky comments. Of course I do like my classmates and they’re all nice but it does slightly get on my nerves. Am I being overdramatic or do I have a fair point? AITA?

This person pointed out how much the guy’s classmates were disrespecting him.

And others showed just how easy learning someone’s name is.

Meanwhile, this person encouraged the guy to keep on being proud of his name – and insisting it be used.

By refusing to learn this guy’s name, his classmates are basically saying that he’s not worth their effort.

Or that they don’t think his culture is important enough to be recognized; that he should assimilate within their culture instead.

Neither is okay.

This guy deserves better.

