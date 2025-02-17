He Agreed To Give Another Parent’s Kid A Ride To A Game, But When They Expected Him To Keep Doing It, He Said No To Prevent It From Becoming His Responsibility
Helping out once in a while is one thing, but being expected to take on someone else’s responsibility each week is another.
What would you do if a fellow parent kept asking you to give their child a ride to and from games, even though they barely knew you and you have your own obligations?
Would you keep helping to be nice?
Or would you set boundaries before it became a regular thing?
In the following story, one father finds himself in this very situation and decides to set some boundaries.
Let’s take a look at what happened.
AITA for telling another parent I can’t be responsible for their children.
Backstory; I am a volunteer football coach of my son’s team.
Another father who has been a coach with me in the past and has a child on my son’s team has decided not to coach this year.
We live across town from each other, and the school is in the middle.
Besides being casual acquaintances and having kids in school together, we do not socialize or interact much at all.
The first game, this father called me and said he was away and asked me to take/bring home his son to the game.
I had a lot going on, but my wife decided to help them while I was working/coaching.
It seems the guy’s trying to make a habit out of it.
Now, the second week, he called me again and asked the same thing, saying they were away and couldn’t.
He said, of course, I could always ask them the favor, but I had to say to him that I couldn’t be responsible and I had enough things going on.
My wife said she would take him home, and that’s fine, but I am slightly offended and may have been rude.
I messaged him that I was sorry and that we could take him home but not pick him up.
I don’t know how to handle this situation. IMHO, one time, it’s fine, but to get the call the first two games when I have to coach, I also feel I need to stick up for myself and say no.
I can’t have this every week.
Also, these parents go and party away with their friends every weekend and leave their kids at home.
AITA?
Yikes! It’s not always what you say but how you say it.
That may have been a bit harsh.
Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.
Apparently, volunteers and coaches see all types of parents.
Interesting advice.
Here’s a former volunteer who totally gets it.
This person thinks he’s jumping to conclusions too early.
While his frustration was understandable, he’d probably feel less guilty if he said it more politely.
Either way, it needed to be said.
