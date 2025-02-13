He Bought A Space Heater To Keep His Room from Getting Chilly, But He Ended Up Inviting “Sarah” Into His Home

I think it’s time admit that personal assistant technology has gotten out of hand.

Google doesn’t respond half the time, Alexa is always trying to sell you stuff, Bixby…exists for some reason, it’s all a mess.

But now we can add Sarah to the mix.

Who or what is Sarah, you ask?

We’ll let TikTok user @noahstoc show you:

“So, I ordered a space heater on TEMU ’cause my room has been cold lately,” he says, “and for some reason it [freaking] talks.”

“And -” he begins again, but is interrupted by a distant robot voice.

“Thanks for using,” chimes the voice.

“It also responds to the name Sarah,” he says, “hang on.”

He flips the camera toward a small, black space heater in the corner of the room.

“Hey Sarah,” he prompts.

“I’m here,” it assures him.

“What the ****, dude?”

To be fair, this DOES have a function.

Another TikTok user called @shanta_finds_and_food demonstrated the commands her “Sarah” heater could recognize, like temperature control, power, and oscillation.

And you do have to admit, that could really come in handy:

That is, if you need a heater at all:

But like we saw in the original video, it apparently has a tendency to talk for just…no reason?

And that alone is more than a little spooky.

