He Found Out His Father Bailed On Paying Child Support When He Was Younger, So He Told Him What He Really Thought of Him

AITA for telling off my father? “I (42M) recently had a falling out with my father. When I was 10, my parents divorced. My mother was given physical custody of me and my brother. We visited my father every other weekend and switched off holidays (one year we would be with my mother for Christmas, the next year we would be with my father for Christmas).

My mother fed us, clothed us, put a roof over our heads and made sure that we got an education. We lived with her until we were old enough to live on our own (20’s). My father never made an effort to become more involved in our lives. For most of my childhood, he did not have a regular 9-5 job. He would work odd jobs here and there for cash but did not have a steady job (he lived with his mother – our grandmother).

Years later, I found out that Dad paid child support for a few months after the divorce and then stopped and never gave my mother another penny. Occasionally, he would buy us a pair of shoes. When I was 16, he bought me contact lenses. I recently discussed all of this with him and his response was, “I made some mistakes, but I could have ridden off into the sunset and never seen you again.” (His exact words!) I told him he was a miserable *******. The way I look at this – and I have a child (4F) of my own – is that if he really cared, he would have gotten his **** together, found a full time job, and been more involved in raising / supporting us. In my view, it was not a mistake, it was deliberate. He knew my mom and her family would take care of us so he felt no need to step up and take responsibility. AITA?”

