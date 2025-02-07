Guy Got Tired Of His Flaky Carpool Companions, So He Ditched Them To Go To A Rock Concert

Carpooling can really go off the rails if you have to deal with unreliable people.

Case in point: I carpooled with a friend in high school and, while I liked him a lot as a person, he was so absent-minded that picking him up in the morning was always a chore.

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit had his own bad carpool mates to deal with back in the day, and he finally had to take matters into his own hands.

Check out what happened!

End of free rides. “Back in the early 1980s, I drove an AMC Hornet with their ever so efficient 360 with a 3 speed manual. One semester I had classes 30 miles away M,W,F. The first began at 9 and the last got out at 4:30. A couple of acquaintances from HS were attending the same university, same days, and their classes began at 10 and last one got out at 6:45 pm.

Sure, why not…

They asked if I minded carpooling, as their car wasn’t working. I told them yes, but I needed them outside by 8 am and $25 a week (paid by Friday) to cover the gas and mileage. This was an additional 20+ miles one way for me since I lived a couple of towns over from them. The first several weeks, things went fine.

You guys blew it!

Then one Monday, come 8 am, they weren’t out. I went up to their apartment, and they weren’t out of bed. I told them I had to go, and reminded them that the 9 am bus would get them there just before their first class started. And they were never late again. A couple of weeks later, they missed the gas payment. I let it slide a week, and they didn’t have the $50 they now owed me.

This was getting old…

Third week, and Friday morning while on the road they told me they couldn’t pay me the $25 for the week, let alone the $75 they owed. I had let them slide because they were good friends of a mutual friend (who went to same university Tu/Th that semester). Friday afternoon, my last class was canceled. A couple of the guys there were going to head out to the Blue Oyster Cult show a city over, offered me a ticket and dinner if I played designated driver. So at 2:30 we all hopped in my car and went to the concert.

Sorry, fellas!

By the time their last class was over, the last bus to where they lived had left. Which left them stranded in a city more than 40 miles from their home, with no way to get back. Our mutual friend said they kept asking him for my phone number as I had really screwed them over. They complained they had to sleep in the library and couldn’t get anything to eat until they got home the next afternoon, as the only Saturday us ran at 1 pm. When I explained the situation, he thanked me for the warning since he had a similar arrangement planned with them for the next semester. I only heard from either of them once more. I was working at a store, and one of them came in looking for a job. When they realized I was collecting their application they just turned around and walked out. And they blew off the manager when he called them for an interview.”

Smell ya later, dudes!

