He Knew His Sister Would Try To Steal His Money If She Had The Chance, So He Set Up A Video Camera And Pretended He Forgot To Close His Door

The time I set a trap for my sister Back when I was 14 my sister was still regularly trying to get me to give her money. I tried once to write out an I.O.U. to see if she’d sign it in front of dad. And she pretty much reacted exactly how I thought she would. By blowing up at me and then crying to mom. And mom pretty much always sided with her till I got dad involved.

At first my sister was begging to borrow money. But I called her out that she’d never pay it back. That’s why I made the I.O.U. After that she just started parroting our mom’s words of how girls need more money than boys. And that I should just give it to her.

This awoke the more petty side of me. I knew Sis was practically salivating over the money in my safe. And she’d do almost anything to get at it. So I came up with a plan to try and make her stop.

I updated my ledger for how much money I’d saved and walked into the living room while holding it. Then left it on the coffee table and pretended to go to the bathroom. I left the door cracked and saw my sister pick up the ledger and start reading it. And she looked mad. Then she put it back where it was and left the room.

Now for the next part of the petty revenge I took. I found dad’s old camcorder in the basement. It was from the 90s. But it could record 6 hours of footage on one VHS tape. So I hid it in my room under a pile of laundry on my bed. Then I put a $20 bill on my dresser.

His sister didn’t take the bait right away.

I generally shut and locked my door when I left my room because of my sister’s past actions. She’s an opportunist by nature. So I knew exactly what she’d do. It took three attempts with my leaving my door ajar before she took the bait. I pretended to forget to shut my door before going out to work odd jobs or go for a bike ride.

He had proof this time.

On the third time I went back to my room and the $20 bill was gone. And I pulled the tape out of the hidden camcorder and put it into my bedroom TV with a built in VCR. Not even one hour after I left she came sneaking into my room, saw the money, took it and ran. I immediately called my mother and told her Sis stole from me again.

Mom takes the sister’s side.

She flatly denied it like usual. Me “Sorry mom. But this time I have video evidence! She stole money from my room.” Mom “So what! You should have locked the door or put it in your little safe!” Me “That’s not an excuse and you know it. Especially after everything that’s already happened. Now you know how this’ll go down. Either you get Sis to give me back the money she took, or I’ll call Dad right now. And you and I both know what he will do.”

He showed the video evidence.

Mom (Face contorts) “Fine!” (Leaves to get my sister. Then comes back dragging Sis by the hand) Sis “But I didn’t do anything! Let me go!” I just hit ‘Play’ on the VCR remote and said “Really? Then what’s this?” Sis (Starts tearing up seeing herself on camera taking the money)

Mom “Give it back….” Sis “But I don’t…” Mom “..Give!..It!..Back!” (Said through closed eyes and teeth) Sis ran to her room and came back with the $20 bill. She crumpled it up and dropped it at my feet saying “I hope you choke on it!” before blowing me a raspberry and slamming my door shut.

After that my sister barely asked me for money at all because I was still wanting her to sign an I.O.U. and started begging more from mom, who hardly ever gave her any money unless dad took away her allowance for the month. And they both avoided me for a while. Getting mom to make Sis return the $20 was a huge blow to both of their egos. And it finally made my sister start seeing that she couldn’t get what she wanted from me anymore.

When I told my dad what I did later on, he got a good laugh out of it and said I shouldn’t have baited her. But it was a good way to teach both her and mom a lesson they didn’t soon forget. Sadly I don’t have the tape with the recording of her stealing the $20 anymore. It mysteriously disappeared not long after this incident. Likely mom or my sister threw it away.

