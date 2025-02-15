Rock Paper Scissors Isn’t As Random As We Think, And This Guy Here To Tell The Secret Of Winning Every Time

Few techniques in history have been used to settle as many disputes or assign as many burdens as Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Seemingly a game of chance with circular advantages; but could there be any strategy involved?

TikTok user @nickmetzler1 certainly thinks so.

“When people say ‘rock, paper, scissors, shoot,’ or just ‘rock, paper, scissors,’ they’re gonna throw out one of those three items.”

With you so far, Nick.

“But how can you predict what they’re gonna throw? The answer might surprise you.”

Let’s get into some statistics.

“It’s not actually, like, a 33% chance. For the most part, when people say things aloud, they’re much more predisposed to want to do the first thing that they heard or the last thing that they heard. So when they say ‘rock, paper, scissors,’ they’re much more likely to do a scissors or a rock.”

Which means, mathematically…

“Your first move should probably be a rock. That way you can tie or you can win.”

Seems like paper is pretty much never a part of the opening gambit.

“Most people never open with paper, and that’s honestly a good thing because they’ve learned through experience that if they lead with paper, they will often lose, because most people do either rock or scissors. Like who? Who starts with paper? How ridiculous is that?”

See his full explanation here:

@nickmetzler1 win rock paper scissors with this tip that works 40% of the time, all the time ♬ original sound – Nick Metzler

Some said you could probably go further in your statistical confidence:

Is the rocky path truly the way of fools?

Also, if this knowledge gets out, won’t the wisdom need to change?

Maybe there’s more to paper than meets the eye:

Best of luck with YOUR next game.

