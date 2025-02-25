Her Aunt Told Her She’s Too Skinny And She Accuses Her Aunt Of Body Shaming In Reverse

Everybody knows about fat-shaming, but this story asks… what about the opposite?

Every body is different, and of course anyone can be sensitive about their looks.

Let’s get the skinny on what happened here…

AITA for telling my aunt that body shaming goes both ways? So I wanna give some background information. I’m 5 foot and I weigh around 100 pounds and my weight changes a lot. It comes with people constantly complaining about how small I am. For instance, I recently lost a little weight and my family came over for Christmas to celebrate and we were all eating dinner and my grandparents/sister mentioned I lost weight.

Everybody and every body has her ups and downs, right?

I just brushed it off and kept eating. But after I got finished with my plate, I went to get dessert and my aunt says “you should eat some more.” I just looked at her, then I walked away with my plate still on the table. When I came back, she had put more on my plate.

Generous portions are nice, but when does generosity turn sour?

I already had eaten two plates of food, and I didn’t see why I “needed” to eat more. So I said to her that she was making me feel bad about my weight and that I felt like she was body shaming me. She said “I’m just trying to help you,” and I haven’t spoke to her since then. My aunt is plus size and has told my mom that she wasn’t body shaming me since I was small.

What do you think? Does this road go both ways?

AITA?

People can be insecure for all different reasons.

Let’s see how the comments section reacts.

This person says shame, like bodies, comes in all shapes and sizes.

This person says the aunt is not being nice to her niece.

This person says TBH, the aunt’s remark just makes no sense.

This commenter relates and says, mind your own business auntie!

This person agrees, it’s not always easy being thin.

Sounds like there’s a thin line between good intentions and skinny-shaming.

The best policy is to keep your comments about other people’s bodies in your head where they belong.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.