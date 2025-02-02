Her Boyfriend Gets Mad At Her When She’s Plays Video Games Without Him, But She’s Still Doing it Behind His Back

I’m not a psychic or anything, but I’m gonna go on the record here and say that I think this woman and her boyfriend might not be a perfect match.

AITA lying to my boyfriend about playing video games? “When my boyfriend and I met we both realized we liked playing the same game. We agreed to play together, since it’s an MMORPG and we don’t want to outlevel each other.

My boyfriend slowly lost interest in playing, but I never did. I would ask him if he wanted to play, and more and more he would say no. I’ve been playing this game since I was basically a kid, and I guess it’s a “comfort” game for me.

So, eventually I just… started playing without him. I made a new character, so that “our” characters would still be the same, and just played. I didn’t tell him about I did this, because most of the time when I did he would be away at school or work. When he found out, he was pretty upset at me. I don’t exactly remember the reasons he gave. He said told me “if you really wanna play just tell me and I will.”

Well, I did that – and he still didn’t feel like playing. So I just started playing my other characters in secret (hiding offline, etc). I still keep the characters I play with him untouched, I just play the alternate characters I made. I definitely feel guilty about it. My partner struggles with mental health issues and with trusting me (because I was playing “behind his back” before) so I don’t really blame him for it. But at the same time, I really just want to relax by playing my favorite game. I hope this made sense. I’d really like to hear from people who might also struggle with trust issues on this, because I feel like I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

