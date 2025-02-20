Her Boyfriend Ordered Chinese Food For Dinner, And Her Only Request Was One Eggroll. But When The Food Arrived, She Realized Just How Inconsiderate Her Boyfriend Was.

Ordering in can be amazing: you get to indulge in food you could never make yourself, and it is simply delivered to your door without you having to lift a finger.

99% of the time, it is a wonderful occasion.

But then there’s that occasion when disaster strikes. Either you don’t get what you order, it gets dropped or somehow ruined, or it is terrible to begin with.

However, the girl in this story never even got to find out whether the food was good or terrible.

And it’s all her boyfriend’s fault.

Read on to find out what he did, and how it filled her with rage.

My (27F) boyfriend (29m) gave my food to the dog. Today my boyfriend came home from a 10 hour shift saying he wasn’t feeling well. So I suggested we order Chinese food. All I wanted was one egg roll. ONE. My boyfriend ordered chicken noodle soup and two egg rolls: one for me and one for him.

Read on to find out what made this woman so angry.

When the food arrived I was occupied with doing my nails, and I heard him call my name from the living room. As I finished up my nails (probably 10 minutes after he called me) I headed to the living room to find NO egg roll! I looked at him with complete confusion.

Yikes! Let’s see where the egg roll went.

He proceeded to tell me that he gave am egg roll to the dog since it fell on the floor. Then he ate the other one, plus the food he got as well. I turned completely red with anger.

But it didn’t end there.

He couldn’t comprehend why I was so upset and offered to order me one. The thing was, it was midnight and I didn’t want to wait another 45 minutes for one egg roll. I turned myself in for the night, all I ask is to be alone and end the night by myself because I know I am still very upset. He didn’t understand why I was heated. AITA?

Wow, this woman’s anger is palpable!

And it’s understandable too: not only did he drop some of the food and let the dog eat it, he then chose to eat the remainder of the food, rather than discussing it with her first.

The kind thing to do would be for him to have no egg roll, and a semi-reasonable solution would be to split it.

But to take it all and leave her with nothing?

It’s no wonder she’s furious!

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit made of this.

This person suggested that this woman could do much better.

And others were shocked by his selfish behavior.

Meanwhile, this person spoke from experience.

Her boyfriend is totally inconsiderate.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.