Her Brother Didn’t Want To Invite Their Sister-In-Law To The Family Christmas Event, And Now The Whole Family Has Gotten Into A Huge Fight After She Found Out

Things get tricky when families break into fights that aren’t even that serious!

Imagine planning a fun event for your family, but one of them can’t make it. Does that mean you shouldn’t let their spouse attend the event?

This girl shares a situation like this in today’s story, and the decision not to invite a family member is causing a lot of drama.

Check out the full story!

AITA for telling my mother to grow a backbone and stand up to my brother and his wife? AITA for telling my mother to grow a backbone and stand up to my brother and SIL? I (F18) live at home with my mother, (F51). I have two older brothers, twins, both are M24. For the sake of this post I’ll call them John and Tom.

They have a sweet family…

Both are married and have a baby. John’s wife is Ava (F23) and Tom’s wife is Gia (F24). John and Ava have been married for around a year, and Tom married Gia earlier this year. My mum is a little obsessed with Christmas. Our family has a lot of Christmas traditions and we often go all out with celebrations. The other week, my mum hosted a Christmas film night at our house (as is our family tradition). She invited John, Ava with their baby.

This is where it gets bad!

She invited Tom over text and he said he cannot go as he is working, but suggested that she talk to Gia directly, as she may like to go. This caused John and Ava to get unsettled and they said Tom doesn’t get to just choose who goes, and they asked my mum to not invite Gia otherwise she’s “setting a bad precedent”. My mum chose to accept this and didn’t invite her, and kept the film night a secret from her.

UH OH!

Things hit the fan recently because Gia found out she had been excluded through a post made by Ava on Facebook. She had plans on that day anyway with her own parents but said it would’ve been nice to have at least been invited. She’s very upset with my mum and John and Ava. I’ve now been caught in the crossfire because Gia has been asking me why I didn’t say anything to her about this. Tom is also upset with us and said that we are all bullies.

The family drama continues…

This has caused tension between me and my mum, because I feel like I’m being held responsible for what she chose to do. Last night, John came round to get Ava’s lipstick that she had forgotten at our house and he was making very rude, unprompted comments about Gia. He said that she’s a dramatic person and that he can’t believe his brother is with someone like her. I told John that I really don’t want to listen to this and that I think he’s being unfair to Gia. John just started tutting and sighing and left.

They clearly didn’t see that coming!

This caused an argument between me and my mum because she said that I was snarky to John and I shouldn’t speak to him that way. I said I thought I was being perfectly reasonable and he shouldn’t be so rude. I told my mum she needs to grow a backbone and that this whole situation is because she didn’t have one, and that she needs to stand up to John and his wife.

She got caught up in the wrong fight!

My mum said that I don’t know what I’m talking about and to mind my own business. I feel like I’m going crazy here especially since all of this is over a stupid film night. Am I really TA?

GEEZ! Who would have thought a fun night could turn into a nightmare!?

Why didn’t they invite Gia in the first place?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks not inviting Gia was a big red flag!

That’s right! This user suggests clearing things out with Gia with the truth!

This user thinks it is insane how John has navigated this entire situation.

This user has a unique take on the story!

Exactly! This user thinks the mom is at fault for not inviting her daughter-in-law.

It’s not fun to feel like you’re intentionally excluded.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.