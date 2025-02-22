Her Dad’s Adoptive Family Wants To Cut His Family Out Of The Inheritance, So In Return She Doesn’t Want To Invite His Family To Her Wedding

Inheritance can bring out the worst in people.

In today’s story, a father’s siblings try to cut his family out of the inheritance.

This leaves his daughter so upset that she wants nothing to do with his family.

Now she had to decide if she’s going to invite them to her wedding.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA if I don’t invite my dad’s adoptive family to my wedding? This backstory is important for it to make sense later. My dad already passed 11 years ago and he was adopted when he was a baby, someone left him on his adoptive parent’s door. His parents named him and used their surname for my dad. In my country, it is illegal to add your surname to the adopted kid. But it was back in 50s, nobody cares that much.

He was a hard worker.

My dad is the only adopted kid and the eldest of 5. Although he was adopted, he really loved the family and worked really hard to support them. He also had to leave his dreams behind just to support his small siblings. The siblings knew how hard my dad worked his butt off.

Dad was supposed to get part of the inheritance.

Grandparent already passed as well 20+ years ago and left some inheritance. My dad was part of the inheritance due to having the same surname. My dad was promised by their siblings that he would get his portions. The inheritance took years to process due to missing documents etc.

Everything changed when dad died.

All was good, untillll, my dad passed. His siblings decided to remove his name from the inheritance saying he was adopted and not qualified to get the portions. His siblings kept pestering us to tell the lawyers the truth and back out from the inheritance.

Her dad would’ve hated to see the way his siblings treated his family after he died.

To be honest, we didn’t care about the inheritance, but the way they treat us after my dad died, it hurts us. We felt being betrayed and who knew, just because of inheritance, they throw us like some trash. If my dad was here, surely he would be depressed seeing how his siblings treated us. He really loved them.

Her mom thinks their dad would want his family to be involved in important events.

And since that moment, I vowed myself and let my family know that I will not join any family events and do not want to see them anymore. My siblings agreed, and my mom too agreed, but since she is the oldest sister-in law, she had to join the family events just to respect my dad. My mom told me that if my dad was here, he would want his family to be here to celebrate my wedding, and out of respect to my beloved dad, I should invite them. But I stand firm on my decision, they didn’t respect my dad after he was gone, so why should I?

She does not want to invite them.

I know, not inviting them will get them on nerves and will keep pestering my mom if I didn’t invite them. And people will talk and it will look bad on my mom and my late dad. I really don’t want my parent to get the bad reputation just because of I hate them. Buuutttt, I really don’t want to invite them. I know I will have bad mood through out the wedding if I see their faces. And no, I am not close with the cousins. So I really don’t mind. WIBTA?

I can see why she wouldn’t want to invite them to her wedding.

If the roles were reversed, I doubt that a cousin would invite her to their wedding.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The dad’s family was disrespectful.

They don’t think of her as family anyway.

They don’t deserve to be invited.

She gets to decide the guest list.

Here’s a suggested response to her mother.

Honestly, they probably wouldn’t even come.

What a bunch of awful human beings.

