Her Troubled Brother Has Caused Problems For Years, So She Doesn’t Want Him At Her Wedding

Dealing with addicts is never easy and people with those types of problems can do a lot of harm to family dynamics.

So, is it any wonder that this woman doesn’t want her brother at her wedding because he has a drug problem and is unreliable?

Read the story she wrote on Reddit and see if you think she’s taking things too far.

AITA for not allowing my brother to be part of my wedding party? “My fiance has a close relationship with three of my brothers, but he has only met my fourth brother three times in the eight years that we have been together.

He’s a troubled person.

My brother is a drug addict, so he doesn’t come around. However, my fiance felt obligated to include him as one of his groomsmen since my other three brothers are part of his wedding party. My fiance texted him to ask if he would be one of his groomsmen, but he never responded to him. So my fiance took that as a no.

Really?

Well, my mom called me to let me know that my brother is so excited to be a part of our wedding, but six months had gone by with no response from him. So I informed her that we have already selected everyone for our wedding party and could not add anyone else. She said that I am an evil, heartless person.

This guy sounds like a handful.

I also want to add that my brother had told my mom that if his girlfriend wasn’t going to be one of my bridesmaids, then he would not attend our wedding at all. I told my mom that she was definitely not going to be one of my bridesmaids as she is always tweaking, so I just assumed that my mom told him what I said, so he decided not to come at all. I love my brother dearly and truly wish that he would get help, but I really don’t want him at my wedding. I’m worried that he’s going to ruin my special day. My mom made me feel horrible, so now my fiance and I don’t know what to do. So AITA if we decide to keep him out of the wedding party?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual offered some advice.

This person said she’s NTA.

This individual chimed in.

Can you really blame her for feeling this way?

He should already know her answer.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.