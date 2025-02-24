Her Ex-Friend Sent Her Godson And Her Mom To Her House For A Visit, But She Turned Them Away

It’s amazing how pushy and entitled some people can be!

AITA for not giving money to my godchild? “This happened on the morning of December 31. Here’s some backstory: I have an ex-friend who stopped being part of our friend group around 2020 or 2021 (I don’t remember exactly). She blocked all of us because of her toxic boyfriend/baby daddy, who didn’t like us. He claimed we were causing their fights by pointing out issues like her being seen with another guy and other cheating problems.

A few months later, she unblocked us and added us back on Facebook. I accepted her request but didn’t talk to her anymore. Eventually, I unfriended her because of all the negativity and toxic posts she kept sharing about her baby daddy.

After almost four years of no contact, I was shocked when she messaged me at midnight on Christmas, asking if she could celebrate with us. I didn’t respond because I didn’t want to entertain her message and accept her message request. Then on December 31, after a week of long hours at work, I was surprised to see her son and his grandmother in our living room. In our culture, when your godchild comes to greet you during Christmas or days after Christmas you’re expected to give them a gift or money. Her son is around 4 or 5 years old (I can’t remember exactly).

To say I was shocked and annoyed would be an understatement. I mean, seriously? My ex-friend, who I haven’t spoken to in years, sent her son and mother to my house. I was upset and just nodded at the child. I heard my mom telling the grandmother, “She’s not in the mood,” and they left. Later, my family told me I was being cruel and cold, and that I shouldn’t let my anger at the mother affect the child. They said I should’ve just given money. I told them I wasn’t obligated to do so. Now, I’m wondering, was I wrong in this situation? AITA?”

