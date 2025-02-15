Her Father-In-Law Asked Her To Sign A Post-Nup Agreement, But She Is Not Comfortable Signing Anything

When money gets involved in a marriage, the relationship becomes cloudy.

This woman shares that her father-in-law is suddenly worried about a future divorce, so he’s asking her to sign a document that would protect her husband’s money and assets.

She doesn’t want to sign anything.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to sign a prenup after marriage? My husband (35M) and I (33F) have been married for 6 years. We were together for 10 (we knew each other forever, lol). We have 3 kids. When we got married, we were both pharmacists.

This woman’s husband opened a family business and is earning well.

Two years into our marriage, my husband opened a family business with his father. And the business is doing really well. My husband gets 50% of the net revenue and owns a good amount of money, but everything is tied up in the company and the balance is updated every year as the business grows.

His father wanted her to sign a document that was similar to a pre-nuptial agreement.

His father is worried that if we ever get divorced, I’ll ask for half of the business’s money, so he wants me to sign a document relinquishing that right. For context, we’re Muslims. And in Islam, the woman is entitled to what was agreed upon prior to marriage in case of divorce. For me, that amount is around $120,000, and our house is already 50/50. So I wouldn’t ask for anything more.

She didn’t want to sign anything because she wouldn’t ask for half of his share.

However, I don’t want to sign anything. I feel my husband should trust me when I say I would never ask for half of his share in the business. I also pointed out that his dad didn’t ask his mom to sign such a document. So why should I have to? So, AITA for refusing to sign this?

I can understand why she wouldn’t want to sign this document, and it’s a fair question asking why her mother-in-law doesn’t have to sign one.

Let’s find out what other people’s reactions are on Reddit.

Never sign anything without a lawyer.

