Her Husband Doesn’t Want Her Friends To Join Them On Vacation, So She Called Him A Snob

AITA for calling my husband a snob? “I grew up very working class so I find it easier to relate to people who also grew up working class. My husband doesn’t get it because he’s grown up in an upper class family and all of his friends are from a similar socioeconomic background as his. Until last year I only really socialized with his friends or mutual friends we made during university but I’ve always felt like the odd one out because I can’t relate to a lot of their life experiences.

So last year I made the decision to try to reconnect with two of my best friends from secondary school. They’ve both met my husband and I could tell from the beginning that he didn’t like either of them but he didn’t outright say it at the time. Since then he’s made small comments about both of them that has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t like them so I don’t invite him when I spend time with them anymore. We usually go on holiday with a group of his friends and I invited both of my friends to come too this year. They both want to come but one friend isn’t able to afford it so I offered to pay for her.

I mentioned inviting them to my husband and he already had an issue before I even mentioned the fact that I offered to pay for one of my friends. He thinks I shouldn’t have invited them because they won’t “fit in”, when I asked him why he claimed they’re vulgar and foul mouthed. One of my friends does have a dirty sense of humor but it’s not like that’s her entire personality and she knows the right time and audience for those types of jokes. He also has a friend who swears every other word and he’s invited so my husband doesn’t have a leg to stand on. When I mentioned I was going to pay for one friend he tried to use that as evidence that they’re just using me which isn’t true.

We had a heated argument over this because he wanted me to uninvite them and during the argument I asked him if he thought they were below him and his friends which he didn’t respond to so I told him he was acting like a snob. He was offended and said he wasn’t a snob and if he was, he wouldn’t have married me, which really hurt my feelings. He’s changed his mind about me uninviting my friends but I can tell he’s still angry at me and if I’m being honest, part of me is still angry at him for what he said. So who’s the ******* here?”

