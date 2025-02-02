Her Husband Snapped At Her On The Phone, So She Used Up All The Ice And Left Him With Nothing

It’s natural for husbands and wives to argue over small things, and it’s funny how they can also be creative when expressing their feelings.

I Use All the Ice My husband (32M) and I (31F) live in a somewhat isolated area. So we sit on the phone and share locations when we go somewhere because location services don’t always work here. And we know what’s going on.

I work from home, so we have these calls while he drives to and from work. It’s mostly just silence and road noise. Sometimes, there’s conversation. The next part is where the revenge comes in.

I drink a lot of iced tea, so he bought me an ice maker for my birthday. I usually share and leave him ice. But when he’s rude to me on the phone, I mute him and use all the ice right before he walks in.

Tonight, it’s freezing. I wanted hot tea, but he was snapping at me. So, I’m having iced tea with pettiness to keep me warm. He just asked where the ice is. I said, “I made tea. It’s so cold, I didn’t think you’d want ice.”

