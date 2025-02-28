Her Husband Wanted To Watch The Super Bowl On Her Birthday, So She Made Other Plans To Celebrate With A Friend

Oh, boy, this doesn’t sound good…

AITA for reclaiming my 40th birthday after my husband chose the Super Bowl over me? “My 40th birthday is this Sunday, Super Bowl Sunday. All I wanted was a quiet, romantic weekend with my husband (I’m an event planner so I like to plan things in advance). I told him weeks ago that I wanted us to go away. He initially seemed on board, but then the Super Bowl came up.

He’s a HUGE football fan. He watches every game, every year. For his birthday a couple of years ago, I even surprised him with tickets to the Super Bowl in Miami. So, when I mentioned my birthday plans, he immediately pivoted to, “We HAVE to watch the Super Bowl together!” I don’t dislike football, but I have absolutely no interest in it. It’s just not my thing. He knows this. I envisioned a completely different kind of birthday celebration. But he was so insistent like I was trying to rob him of some fundamental right. Honestly, it felt like he cared more about the Super Bowl than my 40th birthday. I told him fine, we could watch the stupid game together. But inside, I was absolutely crushed. I felt like my feelings, my desires, were completely disregarded.

This weekend, I was talking to my best friend (who is gay) about how upset I still was. He totally got it. He reminded me that turning 40 is a big deal and that I deserved to celebrate it in a way that made me happy. He suggested a weekend ski trip – exactly the kind of thing I originally wanted to do with my husband. So I told my bestie today to book it, just me and him. We’re going to hit the slopes, get massages, and just have a fantastic, drama-free time. I’ll be back on Tuesday.

I texted my husband about it and he completely lost it. He’s saying I’m selfish, that I’ve ruined everything. He claims he had already made plans for us: dinner with friends on Saturday and brunch with my parents on Sunday. He’s acting like I’m the villain here. News to me. I reminded him that I told him weeks ago what I wanted for my birthday, but he was so focused on the Super Bowl that he completely dismissed my feelings. I told him I wasn’t going to spend my 40th birthday doing something he wanted, after he ignored what I wanted. I even texted my parents to let them know I was going away, and they were totally cool with it. They just said, “Have fun! We’ll see you next week.” Now, my husband is acting like I’m selfish But I feel like I was backed into a corner. I tried to communicate what I wanted, and I was ignored. So, AITA for taking matters into my own hands and celebrating my 40th birthday the way I want?”

