Her Mean Friend Told Her She Was Cheating While Playing A Guitar, But She Thinks It Shouldn’t Matter Since She’s Just Playing It As A Hobby

AITA for ‘cheating’ at guitar? Recently a friend in the music program at my college asked me to help clean out some stuff in the studio storage space (she’s a TA) and while we were doing that I found this chord presser device for guitars.

Basically you put it on the neck of the guitar where you’d press on the strings while playing and you can play a full chord by pressing one or two buttons on the device. My friend told me it’s more meant for people with arthritis but said I could take it because nobody’s used it in ages. I also have an old guitar from a relative when I was younger so I figured why not?

Now while I don’t sing at a performance level or for anyone really, I do like it as an outlet and the guitar is fun to add to that.

At one point my dorm neighbor/friend (Tracy) heard me and, thinking I played the guitar like her, came over to check it out. When she realized that I was using the chord presser she got mad and said I was cheating and “doing the equivalent of using ChatGPT to write a poem” and taking the soul out of the music by not fully playing it myself.

She also said that this shows how I as a person lack discipline. I told her to get the out of my room and off of her high horse. It’s not like I’m lying about using a chord presser and I’m not hurting anyone by doing it. Also the things she said about discipline really bothered me.

Yeah I’m not learning and mastering the guitar, but just because I do something at a hobby level doesn’t mean I’m a lazy slob.

The friend who gave me the chord presser figures as long as I’m having fun it’s cool. A couple friends think I’m ’disrespecting’ the instrument and the skill it takes to play it by using the presser.

One of them even pointed out how Tracy’s kind of right as my other hobby (cross stitching) doesn’t require any actual skill either so the discipline thing stands, which like, ouch. Our other friends don’t really care, but none of them have any interest in music so don’t have an opinion on the act of ‘playing’ it. So AITA at ‘cheating’ the guitar

