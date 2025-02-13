Her Mom Wanted Her Sister To Date A Friend’s Son Instead Of Her Current Boyfriend, And When She Told Her Mother To Stop Meddling, Her Mom Got Upset And Stormed Off

Parents want the best for their kids, but sometimes, their idea of “best” isn’t what their children actually want.

So, what would you do if your mom was disappointed in your sibling’s relationship simply because she had someone else in mind for them? Would you stay out of it? Or would you step in and tell her to stop meddling in their love life?

In today’s story, one daughter finds herself in this exact situation, and things do not end well. Here’s the full story.

AITA for not telling my mom that she should stop interfering with my sister’s love life? Okay, so my sister (18F) recently introduced us (my dad, mom, and me) to her boyfriend (I think 18 too, or 19), who surprised me because her boyfriend was someone that I knew at school (older than me) and kinda close with after being partnered with him for an event. Anyways, I noticed my mom seemed a bit disappointed when my sister introduced her partner, and I later asked her when they left to go somewhere. My mom then explained that she thought my sister would get together with her friend’s son; let’s call him ‘Jake,’ obviously false, but just for more clarity.

The mother likes to play matchmaker with both of her daughters.

At this point, I was just confused, frankly, because that said son already had a girlfriend. Though my mom reasoned that it wasn’t like they were married yet, and also considering how my sister and Jake had always known each other from childhood and whatnot. I got really annoyed at this because my mom also tried to pair me up with another friend’s son, but he and I mutually agreed we had no interest in each other. Anyways, back to what happened, I told my mom that she really should just let my sister be since she’s old enough to do what is right and knows what she deserves.

Here’s where things really went downhill.

Mom seemed upset with my words and told me that she was only thinking of the best for my sister, but I told her that she should stop trying to interfere with my sister’s choices and that what my sister did was her choice. She seemed dissatisfied with my words and stormed off, and I heard her complain to my dad that I was becoming unruly, but it seemed like my dad agreed with me because a few hours after that, he gave me a thumbs up. And while I do have some bias with my sister because she’s the best, I think that her boyfriend seemed pretty good. Plus, from my experience with him, he was really respectful and never overstepped boundaries. AITA?

