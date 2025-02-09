Her Roommate Constantly Insulted Her And Refused To Clean, So She Hid Toenail Clippings In His Leftover KFC

Living with a terrible roommate is bad enough, but dealing with constant insults and disrespect can make it truly unbearable.

So, what would you do if your roommate insulted you daily, refused to clean up after himself, and treated you like garbage in your own home? Would you ignore it until you could move? Or would you find a way to get at him back without him ever knowing?

In the following story, one roommate finds herself dealing with someone just like this. Here’s what she did.

Petty but I think worth it 😭 A few years back, I lived with an absolute jerk who abused his partner and also me, the flatmate. He would make comments like, “You are always eating, piggy,” to me when I would get a snack out of the fridge. Or, “I’m sick to death of you, you fat lazy cow,” when I would ask him to clean up the kitchen or bathroom after using it. One day, I got so sick of this that I devised a plan.

This is pretty gross!

He had come home and started gaming on his Xbox for about half an hour, eating some KFC while talking really loudly about me, and he knew I was home.

He left the house, and I didn’t know how long for, so I rushed to the fridge, got out his KFC, and pushed about 8-10 fresh toenail clippings I had prepared beforehand into the chicken he hadn’t yet eaten. I waited in my room for about 20 minutes, and then I heard the front door unlock.

He started eating the chicken.

He was home again and back on the Xbox, finishing his KFC. I went out to get a drink of water and to subtly check that he was devouring that KFC. He had eaten it all in record time.

The revenge was very satisfying.

I went back to my room and smiled. He also never refunded my $800 bond I assumed he lodged with tenancy services, so I never got that back even after leaving. The toenail clippings were definitely worth it 😌

Sheesh. That’s no way to treat another person.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what she did.

Yes, she did!

This person thinks she should’ve gone all out.

Most people do eat in one sitting.

Great question.

This guy deserves whatever he gets.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.