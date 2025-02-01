Her Roommate’s Friend Wants To Use Her Expensive Hair Products, But She Prevented It And Called Them Out For Being Entitled

Personal care products can be pretty expensive, especially the higher quality ones.

AITA for hiding my expensive shampoo and conditioner from my friend’s guest?

I share an apartment with my friend. Last weekend, while we were away, he invited his female friend (Sarah) to stay over. When we got back, I noticed she had used most of my shampoo and conditioner without asking.

I had splurged on these expensive products to treat myself. I also make a lot less money than my friend. Today, Sarah came over again for a visit and asked to shower at ours before heading to a dance class. However, I had taken my expensive products to my room this time, leaving only my friend’s basic shampoo out for her to use.

When she couldn’t find the conditioner, she asked my friend, who came to my room to ask me about it. I told him that she’s his guest, and it’s not my responsibility to provide spa products for her. My friend got mad and thinks I’m rude and petty. AITA?

