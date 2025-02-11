Her Selfish Sister Wanted To Bring Her Dog To Her Wedding, But The Venue Had Strict Policies Against Pets

Sibling relationships are tricky especially when siblings make kind of crazy requests!

AITA for telling my sister she can’t bring her dog to my wedding? My (29F) wedding is in two months, and my fiancé (31M) and I are deep in planning. My sister, “Ella” (27F), has a dog, Charlie, that she absolutely adores.

Charlie is a 4-year-old rescue and has a lot of anxiety issues, including barking at strangers and getting overwhelmed in loud or crowded places. Ella has been very open about how Charlie is her “emotional support” and doesn’t like to go anywhere without him. I respect that. But when she asked if she could bring him to my wedding, I told her no. Here’s why: My wedding is in a small indoor venue with around 100 people. It’s formal, with nice decorations, music, speeches, etc.

I don’t see how having a nervous, barking dog would fit into that environment. I’m also allergic to dogs—not severely, but enough that if I’m near one for too long, my eyes get itchy, and I start sneezing. I explained this to Ella and suggested she hire a dog sitter for the day. She was upset and told me I’m being “insensitive” to her needs. She said Charlie helps her with her anxiety and that asking her to leave him behind for a whole day is unfair.

She even went so far as to suggest I was being ableist (she’s not officially diagnosed with any disability, by the way). I tried to stay calm and told her this wasn’t personal. It’s not that I dislike her or Charlie; it’s just that this is my wedding day, and I don’t want to deal with added stress, especially since I already have allergies. I also pointed out that the venue has a strict no-pets policy unless it’s a certified service animal, which Charlie isn’t.

Ella cried, said I’m choosing a venue over her, and accused me of not caring about her mental health. My parents are divided. My mom says Ella needs to learn to compromise, but my dad says I’m being harsh and that “it’s just one day.” My fiancé is firmly on my side but said I should be prepared for Ella to hold a grudge.

So, AITA for standing my ground here? I feel like I’m being reasonable, but Ella’s reaction is making me second-guess myself. What do you think? Would love an outside perspective.

