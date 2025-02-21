Her Sister-In-Law Came To Stay For A Wedding, But Loathed The House So Much She Got Herself Kicked Out

Home is where the heart is.

AITAH for refusing to let my sister-in-law stay at my house after she kept criticizing my home? So, a bit of context: I (29F) have been married to my husband “Jake” (32M) for 4 years now. We live in a nice house that we worked hard to get. It’s not huge, but it’s ours, and we’re proud of it. My sister-in-law, “Rachel” (27F), has always been a little… critical, but I brushed it off at first.

We’re already giving SIL a pseudonym, so you know this isn’t going anywhere good.

Last weekend, Rachel was in town for a wedding, and my mother-in-law asked if I could let her stay with us for a few nights. Normally, I would have no issue with it. I get along with Rachel just fine, but I should have known something was off when she started making comments the second she stepped into our house.

And this is where the trouble starts.

First, she immediately made a face when I showed her to her room and said, “Oh, it’s… cozy.” Which, okay, sure, our guest room isn’t as big as a hotel suite, but it’s a guest room.

Personally I’d LOVE to be able to afford a place with a guest room of any size.

Then, when we sat down for dinner, she kept pointing out how “dated” our furniture was and how our living room “didn’t have any personality.” It honestly felt like every other sentence out of her mouth was a dig at something in our house.

Rachel, you’re doing this wrong. You talk trash about people’s houses with your friends LATER.

The last straw came when she made a comment about our kitchen. I recently did a minor remodel, and she goes, “I mean, the cabinets are nice, but did you really need to get those backsplash tiles? They make it look so… busy.” I was holding back, but at this point, I snapped and said, “Rachel, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to stay here.”

I mean…that’s true!

She got really quiet, and later, my husband pulled me aside and said I was being too harsh. He said Rachel wasn’t trying to be mean, just expressing her opinions, but that I should have been more gracious. He’s always been kind of a peacemaker, but I honestly don’t think I was in the wrong here. It wasn’t just one comment—it was constant. So, AITAH for kicking Rachel out of our house over a few “harmless” critiques?

What says the internet?

It’s important to know when your opinion is actually wanted:

Who taught you manners anyway?



Husband is talking to the wrong lady:



This was all intentional?

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Maybe you stay at a Best Western.

It costs more but you can say all the mean stuff you want alone in the room.

