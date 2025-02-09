Her Sister Is Refusing To Help Out With Chores Or Money For The House, So She Wants To Kick Her Out Even Though It Would Leave Her Homeless

Trying to support a family can be hard in today’s world, and in many cases, multiple people in the family have to contribute.

What would you do if your adult sister was living with you and your mom, but she refused to help out with anything?

That is what the sister in this story is experiencing, so she wants to kick her out, which would make her homeless or have to live with her abusive father.

Check it out.

AITA for forcing my sister to move out to help support my single-mom Asian household? I (25F) am the oldest of three siblings (20F and 8F). My mom is a single parent, and I carry much of the responsibility to help support our household. I work as a manager and contribute to rent and bills, but times have been tough.

Lots of people are struggling.

Inflation in Canada has made it even harder, and my mom and I are barely scraping by, often borrowing money just to keep the electricity on. My younger sister, “Z” (20F), graduated high school two years ago and has been struggling to find a full-time job. She works part-time but only gets about 8 hours a week. Despite living rent-free at home, she doesn’t contribute financially or help around the house.

Mom really needs to step in here.

She only does chores when she feels like it, leaving my mom and me to clean up after her. She eats as much as she wants, uses all my bathroom products and helps herself to my grocery purchases. She often spends her weekends going out while we work to keep things afloat. One thing we consistently ask Z to do is help care for our youngest sister (8F), as Z is home most days and we both work full time. This includes walking her to the bus stop and ensuring she eats before school. Unfortunately, my youngest sister has told me she often goes to school hungry and walks to the bus stop alone because Z doesn’t bother. When I tried to talk to Z about the burden i’m carrying and asked her to pitch in with bills or chores, she called me an “idiot” and said, “Do you know how hard it is to get a job nowadays?”.

She seems very entitled.

These conversations always escalate into screaming matches, with her calling me “stupid” for asking for help. She also curses at my mom and gets furious if asked for help. Our lease is up in August, and my mom and I feel it would be best for Z to move out.

If he is abusive, she shouldn’t be there.

However, her biological dad (not my dad) refuses to take her in and is abusive. He taunts us when Z and I argue and has even shown up at our house to scream at us.

That is a pretty big concern.

My mom is concerned about Z becoming homeless. I told her my plan: to pack Z’s belongings while she’s out and drive her to her father’s house when she gets back. My mom thinks this is too drastic and to remind myself that she is my sister. Am I wrong for forcing Z to move out? AITA?

Sending “Z” to live with an abusive father is definitely not a good move.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think.

This person says to give her an ultimatum.

Just dropping her off won’t help.

This is what I think as well.

This person says she is making decisions that should be made by mom.

This person suggests getting her own place.

Mom is the one that needs to step up here.

It’s her turn.

