Her Spouse And Kids Would Always Leave The Kitchen Messy, So This Woman Thought Of A Way To Teach Them A Lesson If They Wanted Her To Cook

Don’t Clean the Kitchen? Guess supper will be very late then. I have teenagers and a hubby who works from home. I work a demanding job with fairly long hours, but I dont mind cooking when I get back as I enjoy it. I can whip up a meal in under 20 minutes if I need to.

So the deal is, I’ll cook and hubby and the kids get clean-up duty. The problem is that they’re all extremely messy. They aren’t at all bothered by a dirty, messy kitchen. Whereas a dirty kitchen is the one thing that really upsets me.

So after a long, hard day at work, I’d get back to a filthy, dirty kitchen. I have to clean it before I could start cooking. I got tired of nagging and screaming. It just elevated my stress levels.

So I would get some food at work. When I arrive home, I’d sit on the couch and read my book. After a while, someone would ask what was for supper. I would say, “I don’t know. I can’t really do much in a dirty kitchen.” And carry on reading my book.

I would not end up cooking that evening as it got too late. Everyone else would have to have cheese on toast much to their disgust. Now, when I get home, the kitchen is spotless and the dishwasher is on. Problem solved.

