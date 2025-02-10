Her Stepson Has Graduated From High School And She Wants Him To Get A Job Or Go To College, But Her Boyfriend Disagrees On Whether Or Not To Force Him To Do Either

When kids graduate from high-school they are often uncertain about what they want to do next.

What would you do if your stepson was only working a few hours here and there even though he graduated almost a year ago?

That is the situation the woman in this story is dealing with, and she isn’t sure if she should press the issue with her boyfriend about his kid.

AITA for wanting my boyfriend’s kid to work or go to school? My boyfriend’s son is 18, he’ll be 19 in May and graduated from HS last spring. He didn’t get a semi- FT job until the middle of July. He was working very minimally at a restaurant.

I didn’t make a big deal about it, because I figured he was taking a “break” after HS. So, he got the semi-FT job at this landscaping company in the middle of July. Everything was going well until fall. He decided not to go to technical school or college. Well, school isn’t for everyone.

The problem I have is that since the end of October, he hasn’t been working hardly at all. We live in the Midwest, so there is no lawn mowing or landscaping after October.

So, right now he is working even less hours at the restaurant and maybe shovels snow once every so often. Am I wrong for wanting him to get off his butt and work? AITA?

