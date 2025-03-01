Her Toxic Partner Wanted To Make Sure She Got Nothing From Their Separation, So She Moved Out When He Was At Work And Took Things That He Would Definitely Miss

Separating from your partner can be a harrowing experience, not just emotionally, but logistically.

It’s not always easy to agree on who gets to keep what, but instead of fighting about it, one woman got sneaky.

Check out how the woman in this story made the transition smooth and swift despite the many obstacles.

Gave my Ex a surprise when I left unexpectedly My ex and I were planning on separating, it was a toxic relationship. He was a controlling narcissist and I had been under his thumb for far too long. I was in counseling and my therapist and I mapped out the best way for me to get out, although the details of the plan were my idea.

I got a better paying job. I opened my own bank account (that was a HUGE fight!) and I figured out where to go. He knew I was leaving and he even went through the house and marked all of the things that were “his” that I couldn’t take with me, (Which was basically everything we purchased throughout our 13 years together). I was only “allowed” to take the items that I came with when we moved in together. He planned to take the day off from work on a particular Saturday and would be there to supervise my move to ensure that I only took what he approved. That’s where my plan began.

The Saturday BEFORE his planned date, I scheduled to move after he left for work. He worked long days so I knew I could pack and leave before he returned. About an hour after he left, my friends and family showed up with boxes and tape and a moving truck. I parked it out back so my neighbors didn’t see it.

In less than 4 hours all of my belongings were packed and on the truck and I pretty much stuck to his rules, because I didn’t want reminders of our life in my future.

Before I left in the truck, I went through and grabbed every single towel, wash cloth, sheet, toilet paper, paper towel, napkin and tissue. I took anything and everything that he could wipe his butt or his nose with. I even took the carpet runner that was at the front door, leaving the tape that secured it to the floor. That way he knew as soon as he walked in, that I was gone. Imagine coming home from work after a long day, expecting one thing and finding another and then not having a single tissue or toilet paper to use. My BEST revenge was building a happy new life – but THAT DAY made me feel so good!

