Her Younger Neighbors Kept Blocking Her Driveway, So After Watching A Movie She Felt Inspired To Do Some Damage

Movies can be very inspiring.

In this case, Fried Green Tomatoes inspired a woman to reenact that classic Kathy Bates’ scene where two young ladies steal her parking spot. In this case, the situation involves a driveway and neighbors, but it’s a similar concept.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re in for a ride.

Let’s read the story.

Fried Green Tomatoes Has anyone seen the movie Fried Green Tomatoes? There’s a middle aged woman waiting for a parking spot and two young women zip before her. She tells them she was waiting for it and they tell her: ‘Well, we’re younger and faster’ then laugh and walk away.

But she was tired of being mistreated and this was the final straw.

She runs into their car and says: ‘You may be younger and faster, but I’m older and I have more insurance’. In the next scene she tells her husband it was an accident and he yells ‘6 times!!?’

Iconic. It also inspires people.

My sister, our friend and I had watched it one night. The house next door to hers was rented and by a group of young people. They kept partially blocking her driveway. She asked them multiple times not to and they just said they wouldn’t do it again, but the next day, they did.

That’s annoying, but this time she was fired up thanks to the movie.

The day after watching the movie they were blocking her driveway again. She just turned the car on and reversed into their car. When they came running out, she said: ‘I’m older and I have more insurance’. I laughed so hard when she told me. P.S.: If you haven’t seen that movie, it’s great.

You just got Kathy Bated.

