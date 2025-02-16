High School Bully Used To Write Fake Love Notes To Girls She Didn’t Like From The “Stinkiest” Boys In Class… Until Two Victims Actually Fell In Love

Bullies usually end up regretting their behavior, one way or another.

This time, a former high school bully tells the story of when she used to write fake love notes to classmates she didn’t like. Well, she ended up creating a real couple.

She is flabbergasted and in a constant state of disbelief to this day.

Let’s read the story.

The Accidental Cupid Okay, so when I was in primary school, I was a bit of a chaotic little gremlin. I had this thing I’d do where I’d write fake love notes to girls, pretending they were from the sweatiest, stinkiest, most questionable guys in class. Why? Pure pettiness. It was my twisted way of getting back at girls I didn’t like.

That’s terrible behavior. But it backfired.

There was this one girl, let’s call her Wilma. I couldn’t stand her. She was my mortal enemy in the fifth grade for reasons I can’t even remember now. And then there was Alex, the unfortunate “sweaty guy” of the class. Alex smelled like sour milk that had been left out in the sun, and he was a little on the chubby side. Obviously, I decided they were the perfect victims for my master prank.

She was very dedicated to her evil plan.

I carefully crafted a love note in Alex’s handwriting (which was basically just a series of crooked chicken scratches) that said something like, “Hi Wilma, I like you. Do you wanna date me? From Alex.” I slipped it into her bag during lunch, thinking this was going to be the most epic prank of all time.

But it didn’t go as she had imagined.

After lunch, Wilma found the note and went absolutely bananas. She was showing it to everyone, saying stuff like, “OMG, Alex likes me!” I tried to play it cool and asked her what it said, and she was all, “None of your business.” Here’s where it gets wild—Alex didn’t even deny it! He just stood there, probably sweating even more than usual, and said something like, “Yeah, maybe I do.”

Wow. Now she had to watch her “enemies” being happy together.

My brilliant prank totally backfired because, not long after, Wilma and Alex started hanging out during lunch. They’d sit together, giggling and sharing sandwiches, while I sat there stewing in my own failure. Fast forward to years later, I was bored and stalking Wilma’s social media (don’t judge me, we’ve all done it). And guess what? SHE FREAKIN’ MARRIED HIM.

And reproduced.

They have a kid together and everything. All because of me. I played Cupid without even meaning to. Sometimes I lie awake at night wondering if I should send them an anonymous message like: “Hey, congrats on the family! BTW, your whole relationship started as a petty prank.” “You’re welcome.”

Now there are mini versions of them thanks to her pettiness. Hopefully, she learned something from this.

That was such an epic turn of events she still lies awake thinking about it. Karma?

Curb your bullying!

