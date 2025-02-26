His Dad’s Tenants Refused To Pay 2 Months Of Rent And Stole His Furniture, So The Dad Took Serious Action That Almost Cost Them Their Job

Rude and disrespectful people think they can get away with the nasty things they do.

This man shares a story about a tenant his dad had who ended up being a completely nightmare.

Eventually, the dad decided to stop being nice about it and instead do whatever it took to make sure he got paid.

Read the story below for all the details.

Steal furniture? Almost lose your job My dad owns a house that he’s been renting for some time now. The tenants that lived there were, for the most part, decent people. My dad thought they were trustworthy. That all changed about 2 months into the tenancy.

This man’s dad showed some leniency to their tenant who hadn’t paid rent.

The tenant refused to pay the month’s rent. My dad showed some leniency. He gave them another month to pay up what was owed. They didn’t pay a thing.

He offered them a deal.

By this point, my dad was frustrated by the whole situation, and being two months out of rent money, he offered them a deal. Leave the house ASAP and then only pay half the money owed. They countered with a different agreement. They would leave the house in a clean state with all of their furniture left behind as compensation.

The tenant didn’t hold the end of the bargain.

My dad, wanting to just be done with them, agreed. Queue to when my dad gets to the house. He found the place in a mess, with NONE of the furniture left behind, including the furniture that belonged to my dad in the first place. The two sofas that my dad owned were left behind, but they were trashed and left in the shed.

They refused to pay him.

My dad confronted them. He asked them to pay up the full amount that the furniture was worth. He was met with a promise of “payment after two weeks” which he didn’t believe. So he requested they pay earlier. But he was met with “Good luck getting your money” followed by laughing emojis.

So, the dad decided he’s gonna do something about it.

This made my dad angry. He decided that he wasn’t going to let this slide. He knew that the tenant was a Christian pastor of a church, and his son also had some job related to the church.

He contacted the church and explained what transpired.

My dad contacted the church and explained everything, from how they hadn’t paid him rent money to stealing the furniture as well as them trashing the place. The church was somewhat interested about this behaviour.

The tenant’s son called the dad and cursed at him.

The next day, my dad gets an angry phone call from the tenant’s son. He was cursing at my dad and asking him what he thought he was doing contacting the church saying he was being ‘unfair.’ My dad hung up on him only for him to attempt to ring 10 times after he hung up.

He finally received the full amount of the furniture.

From what we could piece together, the church had confronted the pastor, telling him that if he didn’t settle things with my dad, he and his son would lose their jobs. My dad received the full amount for the furniture that same day and agreed to back off. My dad later said, it was never about the money but the way this guy treated him and his values. My dad being a christian himself was disappointed.

Talk about a horrible tenant! It’s good that the dad eventually found a way to get the money he was owed.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

While this person gives their honest opinion.

Your dad is my hero, says this person.

People are loving the pro-level revenge!

Finally, this person calls the tenants “hypocrites.”

Bad deeds have a way of circling back.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.