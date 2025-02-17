His Friends Congratulated Him For Being Successful, But He Called Them Lazy And Told Them It’s Their Fault They’re Not More Successful

Friendships can get tricky when finances get involved.

But isn’t is insane when friends get jealous of each other’s success?

Find out how this guy broke into a fight with his friends over money and success!

Let’s see who was out of line, him or his friends.

AITA for telling my friends that it’s not my problem they can’t afford things? I (33M – Australia) and my group of friends have been friends since high school. Once we graduated, many of my friends opted to skip a further education to instead work a job in the trade, or dropped out and work in a warehouse/factory.

His friends aren’t doing that well in life…

Some still don’t have full time jobs and just job hop between part time work. Nothing against those jobs, but they were looking for an easy living and didn’t want to spend more time in school. I opted to go through university, while at the same time, I got lucky enough to work in the industry I was studying in.

He had been working hard most of his life…

This helped me get a head-start in my career so when I graduated, I already had more experience than the average graduate. It also meant I was waking up at 5am every day for work and then going to university after, and getting home 9-10pm everyday. Once I graduated and started working, I got a well paying job (80K annually).

Things got bumpy…

This was immediately more than what all my friends were earning, and I immediately started hearing how I “just got lucky with the job”, completely ignoring the years of hard work I had already put in. Young me was just proud to show off my hard work to my friends so I made the mistake of telling them my wage.

Over the years the comments died down, so I wasn’t bothered by them too much anymore.

This is where it gets bad!

Fast forward to last week, I had my friends over to my newly built home. As of today, I am single, no children or pets, and have drastically increased my wage (while also getting new certifications to keep up with my industry). I’m able to afford a lot of things without struggling, and I do consider myself fortunate.

UH OH!

This was the first time my friends had seen the new house, and the comments started up again, how I’m able to afford a big new house, how I’m lucky, how all I do is sit around all day and get paid lots and so on and so forth. I wanted to show my new achievement of the house off but it made me sour.

His friends didn’t like what he had to say.

The comments wouldn’t stop so I snapped, telling them its not my fault they were too lazy to try and make anything of themselves and if they put in any level of effort, they wouldn’t have to struggle to go out or buy things for themselves, or keep working low paying jobs. Even to this day I’m still working and studying to get ahead, but they’ve all barely changed jobs in the 10+ years. A couple of my friends left because they were angry, a few others stayed around and understood (they weren’t making the comments).

They haven’t been on good terms ever since.

Things have been quiet in group chats and plans for Christmas and NYE are up in the air. I’m thinking of apologising to keep the peace, but one of my friends is suggesting I wait to see if they apologise. AITA?

GEEZ! His friends have no appreciation for hard work, but he didn’t have to rub his money in their faces. Was he trying to make them feel jealous?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user calls him a snob.

This user also believes he was really mean to his friends.

This user thinks he has slightly biased views on his success, and that’s not cool.

That’s right! This user thinks he is being insensitive towards his friend’s financial condition.

This user has an opposing view and believes these friends aren’t real for being jealous.

Someone thinks a little too highly of himself!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.