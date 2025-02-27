His Girlfriend Cheated On Him, So He Decided That If She Ever Wins The Lottery Using Her Lucky Numbers, He’ll Be There Claiming Half

Cheaters forget that the person they’re cheating on knows a lot about them. It’s a dangerous game.

In this case, a man who was cheated on by his girlfriend knows her favorite lottery numbers.

So he decided to join her and also use the same numbers every time.

Forever.

Let’s read the story.

Cheat on me? Fine, you’ll never win the lottery jackpot! So my ex had a vivid dream one time, she saw herself winning the lottery and woke up and instantly wrote down the numbers. She uses them for EVERY SINGLE DRAW and always said she will for the rest of her life or until she wins, which she is convinced will happen.

And he was there when this started.

Well, she cheated on me recently and so I broke up with her. But I know those lottery numbers after having bought her tickets on multiple occasions.

Exactly; he knows her lucky numbers and she betrayed him.

So for the last 3 weeks I have bought tickets to every draw using the same numbers, and I will for the rest of my life or until I win. Even if she wins, she will have to share the jackpot with me!

It’s a small price to pay for betraying someone’s trust.

Maybe now he’ll get something out of this relationship.

Let’s see what Redditors have to comment on this.

Cheating on someone who knows her lottery numbers was a double mistake.

She sounds like a catch.

Not.

