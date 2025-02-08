His Lazy Roommate Wouldn’t Clean Up After Himself, So He Made Sure He Couldn’t Listen To Music And Sing In The Shower Anymore

People who sing in the shower can be grouped into two distinct categories: charming and totally irritating.

And if the person who is doing the singing also happens to be a terrible roommate, well, that’s just a lethal combination, isn’t it?

Check out how this guy got even with a roommate who sounds like a real pain in the neck.

No more shower music for my loud/messy roomie. “When I got my first job and moved away from my hometown, I shared a house with three roommates. Two of them were working professionals, but the other was still in university; let’s call him Mario. He only cared about himself and was persistent in showing it.

He sounds delightful!

His parents worked hard to send him money for his rent and expenses, but he would call them and scream, complaining that it wasn’t enough for him to buy the things he needed. He then got a part-time job but used most of his salary to buy really expensive cigarettes (some with metallic boxes). He would smoke at the entrance of our house and leave the cigarette butts on the floor at the door. He would never pick them up. In the house, we had a turns-based cleaning system. Between the four of us, we would split a different area of the house each week and rotate the next one. If you didn’t clean your area by the end of the week, you would have to pay a fine.

And he was lazy, too!

We all agreed to the system when signing the lease, but Mario very soon decided to just pay the fines and never clean. He was the messiest of us all, especially in the kitchen, and he wouldn’t clean a bit. One day, all the cutlery was just gone from the kitchen. The other two guys and I asked each other about it and realized that Mario probably had accumulated it in his room. So, we went to ask him, and he said he did have it all and that he would put it back later. A couple of hours later, I found ALL the dirty cutlery just dumped at the sink. And mind you, we didn’t have a dishwasher, so we just left them there for a while until someone washed them (probably not Mario, though).

What a creep!

Every now and then, Mario would arrive home very late from partying, and he would walk into the house singing out loud, waking us up as a result. One morning, as I was about to leave for work, I got a strange feeling when I passed by his room. He had left his door slightly open, and something felt odd. I knocked and got no response, so I opened the door more and saw what had drawn my attention: he had left an iron plugged in. I walked in, through this terrible mess of a room (full of dirty clothes and unfinished meals). I got to the iron and noticed that it was really hot. I unplugged it and walked out of the room. There are probably more things that he did, but this list is already long. I was so fed up with him and did talk to him about the iron and things that he should be more respectful of, but he would just say “sorry, yes I will” and then still do the same.

He finally had enough of this guy.

One day, I found a way to relieve the annoyance he gave me. He was in the shower, playing really loud music while singing. I was fed up with him, so I decided to go out for a walk, but man, I wished I could just turn off his music. Just right before leaving, I realized that there was a way to stop his music: disconnecting the WiFi modem. I did it and crossed my fingers, hoping that he wouldn’t have data on his phone and that he was using YouTube for music. I waited a couple of minutes, as maybe his video was still loading from the buffer… and then finally, success! His music stopped playing. As I was already rushing out, I heard him grunt and complain, “Aww, what’s going on?” Oh, and just right before I left for my walk, I reconnected the modem so that he wouldn’t find out. That was an older, beat up modem, and it would take around five minutes or more for the internet to get back. Knowing him, he would probably have already given up after that much, though.”

No more singing, EVER.

Well, that’s a relief.

