His Mom Always Wants Him To Hug Her, But He Doesn’t Want To. Now She’s Upset Because He Hugged His Dad But Not Her.
It’s normal to have a complicated relationship with your parents. That’s just the way it is.
But sometimes it can hurt feelings and cause awkwardness.
Take hugs, for example. Not everyone wants their parents to hug them, but should you let them hug anyway?
See how this issue plays out for one young college student.
AITA for refusing to hug my mother?
I upset my mother by telling her that I didn’t want to hug her.
My mother has always been a hugger and when I was younger I used to just put up with it, but as I got older I have started saying no more.
There’s a history behind this.
Back when I was in middle school my parents sent me to therapy for depression, but another thing that came up with the therapist was my issue with hugging my mother.
The therapist recommended that she ask before hugging me instead of just going in for it or approaching me from behind (which freaks me out even more).
My mother is fine with this in theory but gets upset whenever I say no, often giving me the silent treatment or stomping away.
It’s different with dad.
The reason I think I may be a jerk is that I am fine (sometimes) with hugs from my dad.
I feel more emotionally connected with him and it just doesn’t make me uncomfortable unless I am having a particularly bad day.
I try to avoid hugging him in front of her so she doesn’t feel left out.
Unfortunately things have gone more sour.
Anyway, they were just about to leave after having dropped me off at my college campus.
My dad hugged me and then my mother tried to go in for a hug but I backed up a little and said I didn’t want to hug her.
She didn’t say anything after that, just got in her car and slammed the door.
She hasn’t texted or called me since, although we used to text somewhat frequently.
AITA?
I’m sure the mom felt really hurt. Even if you’re not a hugger, dropping your child off at college is a big deal and a hug-worthy moment.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
Broke her heart badly!
But what if they have a reason to not want to?
A good thing to consider, but why is it okay if his dad hugs him?
So insightful! I agree.
I do, too, but I wouldn’t say that to someone to guilt trip them…
Not sure any Mother’s Day bouquet could make up for this.
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.