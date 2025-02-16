His Mom Kept Believing Fake Internet Stories, But When He Tried To Correct Her She Got Mad. That’s When He Finally Lost His Patience And Gave It To Her Straight.

The internet is full of misinformation, but convincing someone not to believe everything they see online isn’t always easy.

So, what would you do if a family member constantly fell for fake stories, AI-generated images, and internet hoaxes and then got angry when you tried to correct them?

Would you just let them believe what they want?

Or would you keep pushing them to be more skeptical, even if it leads to an argument?

In the following story, a teenager finds himself at odds with his mother over this very thing.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for yelling at mom over constantly believing fake stuff? I’m (15M), and my mom is (50). One thing I’ve noticed is that she scrolls through Facebook and sees these AI images and art. Whenever I tell her that it is AI, she always seems to get mad at me and tells me to stop. A few days before the main incident, she told me that Scream 7 was being released next year (we are both fans of Scream). I was doubtful, knowing the production issues with that film, and when I checked for proof, she got upset.

The mother believes everything she hears and sees.

While she was right about Scream 7 coming, she still got mad at me for saying not to trust everything she sees on the internet. So, the main incident happened just an hour ago. You see, Mom works at a school, and apparently, some kids at the school told her about Squid Game and said it was real. She believed it.

Here’s where he may have went too far.

I showed her that there was no way the Squid Game show was real, yet she was still being stubborn. I had enough of her believing all this fake stuff and not even believing her own son simply because ‘she’s the parent.’ So we started arguing over it, just trying to tell her to stop believing in dumb stuff like that and even calling her dumb. Now, I don’t really know if what I said was really needed and if I went too far. AITA?

Yikes! Telling her is one thing, but this sounds like it was pretty tense.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about the situation.

As others have pointed out, he’s not going to change her mind, so there’s really no point in trying.

