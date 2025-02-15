His Neighbor Borrowed His Power Washer 4 Years Ago And Hasn’t Returned It, So He Plans To Send The Neighbor A Venmo Request For The Replacement Cost

Sometimes, those who lend their stuff to others are embarrassed to ask for their items back.

This man shares his experience letting a neighbor borrow his power washer.

Four years have gone by, and the neighbor still hasn’t returned it to him.

So now, he’s thinking about sending him a Venmo request. Is there a better option?

Read the story below for all the details.

WIBTA for sending a Venmo request to a neighbor/friend who “borrowed” my power washer 4 years ago? The neighbor-friend that I am referring to is less of a “friend.” They are more of an acquaintance through our daughters who are friendly. Nearly 4 years ago, the father of my daughter’s friend reached out. He was looking to borrow a power washer.

This man wanted to get his power washer back.

The guy is a reasonable guy, and generally seems to be trustworthy, but it has now been nearly 4 years and I have yet to get my power washer back. Every 3 to 6 months, I text him, requesting for it to be returned. He responds indicating that yes he will do so.

But the neighbor never shows up to return it.

But he never shows up. I’m perfectly fine with just having him leave it at the house by the garage in case he’s too embarrassed to confront me. But he still has not returned it.

Now, he’s planning to send him a Venmo request.

So I’m thinking to send him a Venmo request for the replacement cost of the power washer with the hopes that I either get a swift return or that he just pays for the replacement. He’s a lawyer, and I have no desire to take him to small claims court or anything like that. But I don’t want to just let it go.

That seems like a reasonable solution. Hopefully the friend would either return the power washer or reimburse him for it.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

While this person gives the quickest response.

Be direct, says this person.

Short and straightforward.

And lastly, this user shares their honest assumption.

Just go and get it. How hard can it be?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.